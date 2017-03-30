NM woman gets 15-year term for making...

NM woman gets 15-year term for making child porn

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

NM woman gets 15-year term for making child porn A 28-year-old southeastern New Mexico woman who admitted making child pornography faces 15 years in prison. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oCWuMV LAS CRUCES - A 28-year-old southeastern New Mexico woman who admitted making child pornography faces 15 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Body Kneads Massage Therapy (Apr '15) 11 hr oilfield worker 2
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mar 30 Need Help 8,891
the music thread (Jan '12) Mar 13 Musikologist 53
Gay sexting (Oct '14) Mar 10 Mtsausage 6
Worker with chomo Mar 3 Investigator 1
Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc Mar '17 Bill S 1
Snitching on their own will Feb '17 Savannah 7
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,996,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC