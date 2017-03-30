NM woman gets 15-year term for making child porn
NM woman gets 15-year term for making child porn A 28-year-old southeastern New Mexico woman who admitted making child pornography faces 15 years in prison. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oCWuMV LAS CRUCES - A 28-year-old southeastern New Mexico woman who admitted making child pornography faces 15 years in prison.
