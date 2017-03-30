New Mexico man cited in western Colorado school bus crash that hurt 15 students
A 48-year-old New Mexico man has been issued a citation in a western Colorado school bus crash Monday that left 15 students with minor injuries. Samuel R. Rascon, of Hobbs, N.M., is accused of driving with a revoked license, failing to yield to a school bus with its lights activated and careless driving.
