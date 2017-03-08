New Mexico congressman to hold town hall Saturday in Hobbs
The sole Republican member of New Mexico's congressional delegation has scheduled a town hall Saturday in Hobbs, the second such event that Rep. Steve Pearce will hold in eight days. Many members of Congress from both parties have skipped holding town halls, including vulnerable Senate Democrats and majority Republicans pummeled by critics of President Donald Trump.
