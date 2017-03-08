New Mexico congressman to hold town h...

New Mexico congressman to hold town hall Saturday in Hobbs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The sole Republican member of New Mexico's congressional delegation has scheduled a town hall Saturday in Hobbs, the second such event that Rep. Steve Pearce will hold in eight days. Many members of Congress from both parties have skipped holding town halls, including vulnerable Senate Democrats and majority Republicans pummeled by critics of President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Jan '12) 18 hr Musikologist 53
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mar 10 OMG 8,889
Gay sexting (Oct '14) Mar 10 Mtsausage 6
Worker with chomo Mar 3 Investigator 1
Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc Mar 1 Bill S 1
Snitching on their own will Feb 24 Savannah 7
News Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a... Feb 19 Bloodonhishands 1
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Ireland
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC