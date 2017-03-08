Hobbs police searching for robbery su...

Hobbs police searching for robbery suspect after 79-year-old woman injured

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

A Hobbs, NM woman was brought to University Medical Center after she was found on the ground, injured after a suspected robbery on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 16 hr OMG 8,889
Gay sexting (Oct '14) Fri Mtsausage 6
Stupid wanna be, Cracker Running Education Depa... Thu Davina and Debbie 16
Worker with chomo Mar 3 Investigator 1
Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc Mar 1 Bill S 1
Snitching on their own will Feb 24 Savannah 7
News Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a... Feb 19 Bloodonhishands 1
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC