Best named president of NMSU's Grants campus

Mickey Best, the vice president for learning at South Arkansas Community College, has been appointed president of New Mexico State University - Grants, effective June 1. "I think Mickey Best is an outstanding choice to lead our Grants campus," said NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers.

