Best named president of NMSU's Grants campus
Mickey Best, the vice president for learning at South Arkansas Community College, has been appointed president of New Mexico State University - Grants, effective June 1. Best named president of NMSU's Grants campus Mickey Best, the vice president for learning at South Arkansas Community College, has been appointed president of New Mexico State University - Grants, effective June 1. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2nIWLjF LAS CRUCES - Mickey Best, the vice president for learning at South Arkansas Community College, has been appointed president of New Mexico State University - Grants, effective June 1. "I think Mickey Best is an outstanding choice to lead our Grants campus," said NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers.
