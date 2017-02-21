Jaguars sweep Univ. of Southwest 16 minutes ago HOBBS, N.M. - UHV...
UHV swept the University of the Southwest 7-0 and 10-1 in a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday. In Game 1, the Jaguars scored three runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Michelle Revels and a two-run double by Aubri Hockenbury.
