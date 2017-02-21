Jaguars sweep Univ. of Southwest 16 m...

Jaguars sweep Univ. of Southwest 16 minutes ago HOBBS, N.M. - UHV...

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

UHV swept the University of the Southwest 7-0 and 10-1 in a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday. In Game 1, the Jaguars scored three runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Michelle Revels and a two-run double by Aubri Hockenbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 13 hr Spider 8,887
Snitching on their own will 19 hr Savannah 7
News Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a... Feb 19 Bloodonhishands 1
McDonald paving and chipseal in trouble (Mar '11) Jan '17 Mzruth 91
del norte gym Jan '17 bbwolf 1
News NM man wanted for Texas murders (Jun '12) Dec '16 Danielle_Sosa_ 42
Carl's Jr. Coming to Hobbs (Jan '16) Dec '16 Donna 8
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC