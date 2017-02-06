Hobbs woman, husband found dead over the weekend
Police are investigating after a Hobbs woman and her husband were found dead in two different locations over the weekend. Police said Amanda McGraw, 48, was found by family members at her home in the 300 block of W. Coal around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.
