Hobbs woman, husband found dead over ...

Hobbs woman, husband found dead over the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Police are investigating after a Hobbs woman and her husband were found dead in two different locations over the weekend. Police said Amanda McGraw, 48, was found by family members at her home in the 300 block of W. Coal around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Working girls 3 hr LeslieJo 4
Hobbs DMV 3 hr Willie Granville 12
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Sun p00rmanspebble 8,884
McDonald paving and chipseal in trouble (Mar '11) Jan 14 Mzruth 91
del norte gym Jan 7 bbwolf 1
News NM man wanted for Texas murders (Jun '12) Dec '16 Danielle_Sosa_ 42
Carl's Jr. Coming to Hobbs (Jan '16) Dec '16 Donna 8
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Lea County was issued at February 06 at 12:39PM MST

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,518 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC