Hobbs endorses measure against recrea...

Hobbs endorses measure against recreational marijuana use

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A southeastern New Mexico city in the heart of oil and gas country is refusing to light up for recreational marijuana. The Hobbs News-Sun reports that Hobbs City Commissioners this week endorsed a resolution opposing the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Tue ridicUlous 8,885
Working girls Tue Willie Granville 6
Hobbs DMV Feb 6 Willie Granville 12
McDonald paving and chipseal in trouble (Mar '11) Jan 14 Mzruth 91
del norte gym Jan '17 bbwolf 1
News NM man wanted for Texas murders (Jun '12) Dec '16 Danielle_Sosa_ 42
Carl's Jr. Coming to Hobbs (Jan '16) Dec '16 Donna 8
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,954 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC