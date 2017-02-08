Hobbs endorses measure against recreational marijuana use
A southeastern New Mexico city in the heart of oil and gas country is refusing to light up for recreational marijuana. The Hobbs News-Sun reports that Hobbs City Commissioners this week endorsed a resolution opposing the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in New Mexico.
