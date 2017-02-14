Family of woman in New Mexico police ...

Family of woman in New Mexico police shootinga

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

The family of a woman fatally shot by a Texas police officer during a high-speed chase into New Mexico has settled a federal lawsuit. Family of woman in New Mexico police shooting settles suit HOBBS, N.M. - The family of a woman fatally shot by a Texas police officer during a high-speed chase into New Mexico has settled a federal lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stupid wanna be, Cracker Running Education Depa... Mar 6 Martha 14
Worker with chomo Mar 3 Investigator 1
Review: Lobo Nut & Bolt Inc Mar 1 Bill S 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Feb 24 Spider 8,887
Snitching on their own will Feb 24 Savannah 7
News Will OMDP national monument survive the Trump a... Feb 19 Bloodonhishands 1
McDonald paving and chipseal in trouble (Mar '11) Jan '17 Mzruth 91
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lea County was issued at March 02 at 12:00PM MST

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC