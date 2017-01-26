New Mexico Radio Amateur Marks 80 Years as a Licensee
" Made it! 80 Years a ham." That's how ARRL member Paul Elliott, W5DM, of Hobbs, New Mexico, recently posted his milestone on the Top Band reflector.
