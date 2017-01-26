New Mexico agency imposes pecan tree quarantine in 4 cities
A 60-day quarantine is being imposed in four Eastern New Mexico communities to restrict the movement of pecan trees in those communities in order to protect the pecan industry from an insect pest. The state Department of Agriculture said its quarantine bars movement of residential pecan trees within the city limits of Clovis, Roswell, Hobbs and Artesia without a permit issued by the department.
