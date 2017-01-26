Katey Stice signs her letter of intent.
Wednesday afternoon, Permian Lady Panther Soccer star Katey Stice signed her letter of intent to play at the next level. The senior will be going to The University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.
