Katey Stice signs her letter of intent.

Katey Stice signs her letter of intent.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: KSWO

Wednesday afternoon, Permian Lady Panther Soccer star Katey Stice signed her letter of intent to play at the next level. The senior will be going to The University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Wed WallBuilder 8,878
Hobbs DMV Jan 19 Willie Granville 6
McDonald paving and chipseal in trouble (Mar '11) Jan 14 Mzruth 91
del norte gym Jan 7 bbwolf 1
News NM man wanted for Texas murders (Jun '12) Dec 31 Danielle_Sosa_ 42
Carl's Jr. Coming to Hobbs (Jan '16) Dec '16 Donna 8
Hobbs Police Department (Nov '08) Nov '16 oilfield HAND 9
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,332,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC