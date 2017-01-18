Authorities: Southeastern New Mexico sheriffa
Authorities: Southeastern New Mexico sheriff killed in crash HOBBS, N.M. - Authorities say a southeastern New Mexico sheriff has died in a crash. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k1HTbt The Lea County Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Steve Ackerman died Tuesday as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
