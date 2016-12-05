Police say Hobbs man killed by uncle during family dispute
Michael Johnson, 49, of Hobbs was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in Saturday's shooting death of Zachariah Fields, 31. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service.
