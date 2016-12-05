Police say Hobbs man killed by uncle ...

Police say Hobbs man killed by uncle during family dispute

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Michael Johnson, 49, of Hobbs was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in Saturday's shooting death of Zachariah Fields, 31. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lccf? (Mar '16) Tue Truth Be Told 28
Carl's Jr. Coming to Hobbs (Jan '16) Dec 23 Donna 8
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Dec 22 car 8,871
Hobbs DMV Dec 3 Willie Granville 4
Hobbs Police Department (Nov '08) Nov '16 oilfield HAND 9
Hobbs Sucks ! Nov '16 Willie Granville 2
Relocating to Hobbs (Sep '11) Nov '16 Dont 24
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC