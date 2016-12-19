Lack of funds hits Public Defender De...

Lack of funds hits Public Defender Department hard

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Lack of funds hits Public Defender Department hard By Dan Boyd and Katy Barnitz Albuquerque Journal, N.M. Dec. Lack of funds hits Public Defender Department hard Lack of funds hits Public Defender Department hard By Dan Boyd and Katy Barnitz Albuquerque Journal, N.M. Dec. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2i2wtHu SANTA FE - In the four years since New Mexico voters approved making the state Public Defender Department a stand-alone agency, independence has not meant prosperity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hobbs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 2 seventeencandles 8,874
News NM man wanted for Texas murders (Jun '12) Dec 31 Danielle_Sosa_ 42
Carl's Jr. Coming to Hobbs (Jan '16) Dec 23 Donna 8
Hobbs DMV Dec '16 Willie Granville 4
Hobbs Police Department (Nov '08) Nov '16 oilfield HAND 9
Hobbs Sucks ! Nov '16 Willie Granville 2
Relocating to Hobbs (Sep '11) Nov '16 Dont 24
See all Hobbs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hobbs Forum Now

Hobbs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hobbs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Hobbs, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,302 • Total comments across all topics: 277,618,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC