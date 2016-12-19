Lack of funds hits Public Defender Department hard By Dan Boyd and Katy Barnitz Albuquerque Journal, N.M. Dec. Lack of funds hits Public Defender Department hard Lack of funds hits Public Defender Department hard By Dan Boyd and Katy Barnitz Albuquerque Journal, N.M. Dec. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2i2wtHu SANTA FE - In the four years since New Mexico voters approved making the state Public Defender Department a stand-alone agency, independence has not meant prosperity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.