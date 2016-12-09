Hobbs police investigate shooting
Officers say they responded following reports of gunshots in the area, but when they arrived they were unable to locate any victims. Shortly after, police say 26-year-old Raul Silva and 32-year-old Diego Garcia arrived at Lea Regional Hospital in Hobbs suffering from gunshot wounds.
