1 killed, 3 injured in rollover accident south of Hobbs
One person was killed and three others, including two toddlers, were injured when a vehicle overturned south of Hobbs, New Mexico, early Sunday morning. According to New Mexico State Police, a vehicle driven by Jesus Piedra-Martinez was traveling northbound around 3 a.m. on State Road 18 near mile marker 46 when he lost control.
Hobbs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lccf? (Mar '16)
|18 hr
|Truth Be Told
|27
|Carl's Jr. Coming to Hobbs (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Donna
|8
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|Hobbs DMV
|Dec 3
|Willie Granville
|4
|Hobbs Police Department (Nov '08)
|Nov 24
|oilfield HAND
|9
|Hobbs Sucks !
|Nov '16
|Willie Granville
|2
|Relocating to Hobbs (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Dont
|24
