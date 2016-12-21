1 killed, 3 injured in rollover accid...

1 killed, 3 injured in rollover accident south of Hobbs

One person was killed and three others, including two toddlers, were injured when a vehicle overturned south of Hobbs, New Mexico, early Sunday morning. According to New Mexico State Police, a vehicle driven by Jesus Piedra-Martinez was traveling northbound around 3 a.m. on State Road 18 near mile marker 46 when he lost control.

