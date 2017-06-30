These Hilton Head vactioners went underwear shoplifting
Two minors were staying on Hilton Head Island for vacation when a Belk's employee caught them shoplifting, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. A Belk's employee notified the Sheriff's Office of the theft on Thursday, noting the two girls had stolen ten pairs of underwear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Shopping Area
|Jun 30
|dat
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun '17
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC