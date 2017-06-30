There are over 50 eateries that welco...

There are over 50 eateries that welcome dogs in Bluffton and Hilton Head

For anyone who likes to bring Spot, Fido or Rover out to eat, it can be tough to find a restaurant that feels the same way as you do about dogs at the table. South Carolina health codes keep dogs out of most restaurants for sanitary purposes, but some eateries have patios or other accommodations that can create a loophole for a dog to join in on dinner plans.

