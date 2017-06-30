The results are in. Herea s what people think about a potential plastic bag ban on Hilton Head.

The people have spoken and they want plastic bags banned on Hilton Head Island, according to the results from a recent survey. About 700 people responded to the survey about plastic bag use, which was sent out by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce on June 26. Of those who responded, 71 percent said they believed plastic bags should be banned on Hilton Head, according to the chamber.

