Suspect in armed Hilton Head assault on June 27 arrested early Wednesday morning

A 27-year-old Hilton Head Island man wanted in connection with a June 27 armed assault on Marshland Road has been arrested, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records. Sharkee Alejandro Mitchell was booked into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the jail's website .

