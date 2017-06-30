Suspect in armed Hilton Head assault on June 27 arrested early Wednesday morning
A 27-year-old Hilton Head Island man wanted in connection with a June 27 armed assault on Marshland Road has been arrested, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records. Sharkee Alejandro Mitchell was booked into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the jail's website .
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Shopping Area
|Jun 30
|dat
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun '17
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
