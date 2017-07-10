Scene of overturned truck in marsh near Hilton Head bridges on Friday morning
One person was taken to the hospital after a truck overturned in the marsh on westbound U.S. 278 near the Hilton Head bridges around 6:20 a.m. on Friday. The wreck caused a backup, but by 8 a.m., the truck had been removed from the marsh and westbound traffic was returning to normal.
