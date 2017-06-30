The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department revealed surveillance footage of the July 5, 2017, City Market shooting at a news conference on Wednesday. SCMPD Chief Lumpkin said this shooting led to the morning's police pursui that turned into a fat Savannah's WTOC News was at the scene of a shooting and fatal crash near the City Market early Wednesday morning, about which the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department held a news conference in which officers said the shooting led to a deadly po The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.