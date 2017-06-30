Savannah police show footage of City Market shooting
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department revealed surveillance footage of the July 5, 2017, City Market shooting at a news conference on Wednesday. SCMPD Chief Lumpkin said this shooting led to the morning's police pursui that turned into a fat Savannah's WTOC News was at the scene of a shooting and fatal crash near the City Market early Wednesday morning, about which the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department held a news conference in which officers said the shooting led to a deadly po The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Shopping Area
|Jun 30
|dat
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun '17
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC