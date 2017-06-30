Parker's awards scholarships to six h...

Parker's awards scholarships to six high school students

SAVANNAH Parker's, an award-winning convenience store leader, recently hosted the 2017 Outstanding Students Award Ceremony, where Parker's President and CEO Greg Parker presented scholarship checks and gifts to six exceptional area high school students, including ECHS student Haley Fowler and SEHS student Alex LeFavi. Dr. Paul Pressly, the director emeritus of the Ossabaw Island Educational Alliance, served as the featured speaker for the event, which took place at the Parker's corporate office in Savannah on June 21. "I'm so proud of each of you," Parker told the students being honored.

