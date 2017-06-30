Latin American restaurant set to open this month on Hilton Head
Owners Jeff and Kay Hurt invited us in on Wednesday to take a look at their new Hilton Head restaurant located at 87 Main Street. Tio's will feature Cuban, Mexican, Central and South American cuisine, and fresh local seafood.
