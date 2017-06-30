Independence Day beach safety from Hilton Head Island officials
First responders, law enforcement and shore beach services are pretty busy over on Hilton Head Island as thousands are expected to hang out on the beach for the holiday. The month of July brings more than 300,000 visitors to the island and is one of the busiest weekends of the year.
