How a revitalized Honey Horn, Coastal Discovery Museum came to be bursting with new color
Almost nine months had passed since I last entered the historic grounds and followed the picturesque road down to The Coastal Discovery Museum. Hurricane Matthew took its toll on many views and landmark .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|18 hr
|Musikologist
|14
|New Shopping Area
|Jun 30
|dat
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun '17
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC