BCSO working to identify female forgery suspect

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a woman suspected of spending counterfeit $100 bills in several locations in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island. Investigators say she is a white female standing between 5'6-5'8 and weighing between 275-325 pounds, with light brown hair.

