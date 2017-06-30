$5 million Sea Pines beach home is fe...

$5 million Sea Pines beach home is featured in magazinea s list of a breathtakinga beach houses

The Week magazine included a $4,999,000 Hilton Head Island home on its "6 breathtaking summer beach houses" list Monday. The oceanfront home is on Red Cardinal Road in Sea Pines and is being sold by The Rupp Team, Engel & Volkers.

