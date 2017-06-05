What were all those trucks with orang...

What were all those trucks with orange traffic cones doing on the highway?

State and local officials were conducting the annual hurricane lane reversal drill on U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 on Wednesday morning. No actual lanes were reversed, but a large number of Department of Transportation trucks were stationed along the roads.

