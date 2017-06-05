Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane
After being used for nearly eight months by Crowder Gulf as a Hilton Head Island debris processing site after Hurricane Matthew hit on Oct. 8, 2016, work at The Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn has ended and the site is returning to normal. Museum director Rex Garniewicz says the field used for the processing work has been reseeded with grass and should be ready by fall for use as a parking area for the large events the museum hosts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC