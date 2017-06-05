Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurr...

Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane

After being used for nearly eight months by Crowder Gulf as a Hilton Head Island debris processing site after Hurricane Matthew hit on Oct. 8, 2016, work at The Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn has ended and the site is returning to normal. Museum director Rex Garniewicz says the field used for the processing work has been reseeded with grass and should be ready by fall for use as a parking area for the large events the museum hosts.

