Tiny Homes of Hilton Head will be featured in TV show. Filming starts Thursday

DIY Network will be filming for four months in Beaufort County as it follows the owner of Tiny Homes of Hilton Head's move to an "off the grid" lifestyle. Cusomato said the show will feature James McGrath, owner of Tiny Homes, and his girlfriend, Christina Rodgers, as they move from Hilton Head Island to Daufuskie Island and build a tiny home for themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.