These Hilton Head Island lanes will be closed to traffic on Monday

A couple areas on Hilton Head Island will experience lane closures on Monday for road work - one during the day and one through the night. There will be a single lane closure on the southbound side of Spanish Wells Road between William Hilton Parkway and Thomas Cohen Drive during the day, according to a Preferred Materials, Inc. news release.

