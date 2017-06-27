The DNR is trying to ensure that noth...

The DNR is trying to ensure that nothing but crabs end up in your crab trap

Mike Arendt, a Charleston-based assistant marine scientist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, was at the Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center on the Chechessee River on Monday to talk about the department's new design for a crab trap excluder device meant to reduce the amount of bycatch -- or non-crab species such as diamondback terrapins -- that find their way into the traps. "The story is really much bigger than diamondback terrapins," Arendt said.

