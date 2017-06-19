Study: These factors prevent Hilton H...

Study: These factors prevent Hilton Head from being named the best SC city to retire in

A lack of doctors' offices and retirement centers prevent Hilton Head Island from claiming a ranking as the top spot in the state to retire, according to a new report. For the second year in a row, a report from SmartAsset named Hilton Head Island the fourth best city to retire in South Carolina.

