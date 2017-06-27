Sonesta Launches Their Biggest Loyalty Promotion Ever With one...

Sonesta Launches Their Biggest Loyalt...

Sonesta Launches Their Biggest Loyalty Promotion Ever

June is the "official" start of the summer vacation season and Sonesta is celebrating by giving away one million Sonesta Travel Pass points ; the biggest and most exciting loyalty program offer the brand has ever extended. and includes two round-trip airline tickets for travel to any Sonesta destination within the U.S. and the Caribbean.

