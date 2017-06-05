Shrimp and burger shack opening on Hilton Head Island
SERG Restaurant Group , owners of popular island restaurants such as Skull Creek Boathouse, Poseidon and One Hot Mama's, announced Friday that it plans to shake things up a little with a new fast-casual spot. Marley's Shrimp and Burger Shack will be a quick counter service-style restaurant next to Marley's Island Grille, a press release states.
