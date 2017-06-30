Salute from the Shore annual coastal ...

Salute from the Shore annual coastal flight of military planes happening July 4

The annual Salute from the Shore flight of military aircraft along the length of the South Carolina coast is Tuesday. The 8th annual July 4th "Salute from the Shore" flight of military aircraft will take place Tuesday, traveling the length of the South Carolina coast from north to south.

