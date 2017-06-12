Police searching for driver who fled after crash on Hilton Head
Residents in the area of Beach City Road near the intersection of Dillon Road on Hilton Head Island can expect increased law enforcement in the area after a vehicle hit a tree early Tuesday, and the driver fled the scene, Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies said. The crash was reported around 3:40 a.m., and the driver may have been injured, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
