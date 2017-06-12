Police searching for driver who fled ...

Police searching for driver who fled after crash on Hilton Head

10 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Residents in the area of Beach City Road near the intersection of Dillon Road on Hilton Head Island can expect increased law enforcement in the area after a vehicle hit a tree early Tuesday, and the driver fled the scene, Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies said. The crash was reported around 3:40 a.m., and the driver may have been injured, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

