Police looking for man wanted for assault and battery
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office continues to search for Kevin Maurice Johnson, who is accused punching a female in the face multiple times and hitting her with his car, according to a police report. Deputies responded to Indigo Run Condominium complex Friday after receiving a report from a resident that a woman had been assaulted in the parking lot.
