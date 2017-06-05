Police looking for man wanted for ass...

Police looking for man wanted for assault and battery

Yesterday

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office continues to search for Kevin Maurice Johnson, who is accused punching a female in the face multiple times and hitting her with his car, according to a police report. Deputies responded to Indigo Run Condominium complex Friday after receiving a report from a resident that a woman had been assaulted in the parking lot.

