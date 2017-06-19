Movie trailer for "Ridgeland," shot a...

Movie trailer for "Ridgeland," shot and directed by two Hilton Head friends

Hilton Head Island friends Jean-Luc McMurtry and Taylor MacDonald wrote and shot "Ridgeland," a short film that explores friendship that was shot in Ridgeland, SC and Michigan. Nine candles were lit by leaders of local churches during a vigil for the Emanuel 9 hosted by the Unified Interfaith Community Coalition of Beaufort on Friday at the new Grace Chapel AME Church on Lady's Island.

