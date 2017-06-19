Man gives police confusing account of being beat up and robbed near Coligny Plaza
An intoxicated man told police that after leaving a bar near Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head Island Tuesday he was attacked and robbed by an unknown group of suspects but couldn't remember certain facts and seemed confused by other questions, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report says. The Ohio man said he was knocked to the ground where he was kicked and punched, the report states.
