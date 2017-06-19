Keep your eyes peeled for these Beaufort dogs in the new Baywatch movie
Beaufort dog owner Rebecca Bass talks about the moment when she realized that the photo of two of her dogs with actor Zach Efron was featured in the new Baywatch movie. Unfortunately one of the dogs did not live to see her cinematic debut.
