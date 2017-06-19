How much will police protection on Hi...

How much will police protection on Hilton Head cost next year?

Beaufort County is no longer asking the town of Hilton Head Island for an extra $1 million for police protection on the island, town officials say, but the Sheriff's Office could receive $77,000 more for the fiscal year that starts July 1. As part of the town's proposed $86.2 million total budget for 2017-18, the Town Council on Tuesday is expected to approve $3.4 million for the Sheriff's Office, the same amount budgeted for this fiscal year. The Sheriff's Office would keep the same number of deputies - 42 - assigned to the island under the new budget.

