How much will police protection on Hilton Head cost next year?
Beaufort County is no longer asking the town of Hilton Head Island for an extra $1 million for police protection on the island, town officials say, but the Sheriff's Office could receive $77,000 more for the fiscal year that starts July 1. As part of the town's proposed $86.2 million total budget for 2017-18, the Town Council on Tuesday is expected to approve $3.4 million for the Sheriff's Office, the same amount budgeted for this fiscal year. The Sheriff's Office would keep the same number of deputies - 42 - assigned to the island under the new budget.
