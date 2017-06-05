How Hilton Head Island was an a enormous gifta for painter Joseph Orr
The paintings of Joseph Orr will be featured at Red Piano Art Gallery this month in a celebration of the artist's more than 20-year relationship with the gallery. "We were a much smaller gallery up on Orleans Road when we first saw the work of Joseph Orr," said Ben Whiteside, owner with his wife, Lyn, of the gallery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
