How Hilton Head Island was an a enormous gifta for painter Joseph Orr

The paintings of Joseph Orr will be featured at Red Piano Art Gallery this month in a celebration of the artist's more than 20-year relationship with the gallery. "We were a much smaller gallery up on Orleans Road when we first saw the work of Joseph Orr," said Ben Whiteside, owner with his wife, Lyn, of the gallery.

