Hilton Head teen missing since March found in boyfrienda s home, family says
Payton Walker, the 16-year-old girl who went missing from her Hilton Head Island home in March, was found with her boyfriend, who she was ordered not to see, according to her father, Rodney Walker. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Walker was at a home in the Ridgeland area early Saturday and contacted the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, which found Payton unharmed just outside Ridgeland city limits at a home on Grays Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC