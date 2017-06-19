Hilton Head teen missing since March found in boyfrienda s home, family says

Payton Walker, the 16-year-old girl who went missing from her Hilton Head Island home in March, was found with her boyfriend, who she was ordered not to see, according to her father, Rodney Walker. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Walker was at a home in the Ridgeland area early Saturday and contacted the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, which found Payton unharmed just outside Ridgeland city limits at a home on Grays Highway.

