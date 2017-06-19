Hilton Head resort not through with a The Bachelorettea connection just yet

Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island will be keeping "The Bachelorette" love alive with a package that will allow visitors to retrace the steps of where an episode of the show was recently filmed. "Vacation like the Bachelorette Girls Getaway" comes with champagne and roses and two-nights at the Sonesta Resort where Rachel Lindsay, this season's bachelorette stayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.