Hilton Head commercial laundry workers sue over wages, warehouse conditions
Workers for a large commercial laundry on Hilton Head Island claim they were not paid overtime, worked in extreme heat and could be fired as retaliation for complaints, according to a recent collective action lawsuit. The suit was filed in March by three former employees at a laundry warehouse owned by Housekeeping Services of Hilton Head, at 10 Dunnagen's Alley.
