Hilton Head club battered by bricks faces serious repair bill

An alarm alerted a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy to what appeared to be an attempted break in at a Hilton Head Island club early Sunday morning when the deputy found glass doors that had been shattered by a brick. The incident was reported at the Yana Club on Mathews Drive around 4:20 a.m. when a deputy responded to an activated alarm, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

