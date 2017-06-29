Hilton Head chef Charlie Golson in serious condition
Charlie Golson of Bluffton, who has operated one of Hilton Head Island's most popular restaurants for 34 years, is in serious condition at a Charleston hospital fighting a mysterious spinal infection. Golson, 68, owns Charlie's L'Etoile Verte restaurant, and his wife, Nancy, owns the Eggs 'N' Tricities store in Bluffton.
